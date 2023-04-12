West Tennesseans react to Gov. Lee’s call for gun legislation

JACKSON, Tenn. — After the Covenant School shooting that took six lives — three children and three adults — Governor Bill Lee is calling for action.

We spoke to residents here in Jackson on their reaction to the Governor’s future plans.

On April 11, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visited the Metro Nashville Police Department to announce his steps moving forward to protect schools and state citizens from gun violence.

“I’m asking the legislature to bring forth thoughtful practical measures to do that, to strengthen our loss, to separate those dangerous people from firearms, while at the same time protecting their constitutional rights of the people of this state,” Governor Lee said.

After six lives were taken at the Covenant School in Nashville, some Tennesseans are wanting stricter gun laws.

“I was so hurt about that. That was so sad, just heart breaking,” said resident Shaneka Jones. “They really do need to get the guns off the streets, especially with these kids and stuff, we need a safe environment. I really think that.”

“In Governor Lee’s speech, he says he’s asking the state legislature to pursue a new order of protection law. The previous law focused more on domestic violence, but with this newer version, it will focus on violence on a more broader spectrum.

“But this new stronger order of protection law will provide the broader population cover and safety from those who are in danger to themselves or to the population,” said Lee.

Wren Crouse is a parent with two young children, and she says she felt panicked when she heard the news of Covenant.

“I just think they don’t need to be available at all personally, I don’t see any reason for a normal everyday citizen to [have] an assault rifle, we’re not going into combat or anything,” Crouse said. “I understand people want to defend themselves, but that’s just a little excessive.”

“I think they need to get real strict, they need to do like background checks, get real strict with that, even if you’re a felon or whatever, they need to get real strict,” Jones said.

And that’s the plan. Governor Lee says he signed an executive order to make sure the existing background check process provides Tennessee law enforcement with up-to-date information that guarantees the safe, lawful purchase of firearms.

“I believe that this will protect victims, that it’ll hold dangerous people accountable away from firearms, and that’ll preserve constitutional rights at the same time,” said Lee.

We talked to some people who didn’t want to be on camera, who stated that stricter gun laws could help by protecting citizens, but believe it’s their right to purchase and own any gun they want in order to protect themselves and their family.

For more local news, click here.