Award Winning Pitcher Roger Clemens Speaks at Church

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Thursday night, the Phillip Trey Lindsey Scholarship Fund welcomed 7 time Cy Young Award winning pitcher Roger Clemens s the guest speaker at Meridian Baptist Church in South Jackson.

Clemens is the only pitcher in Major League Baseball history to amass more than 350 wins and more than 4,500 strikeouts.

The 11 time all star pitched 24 seasons for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and the Houston Astros.

The Phillip Trey Lindsey Scholarship awards scholarships to college juniors and seniors in the University of Tennessee at Martin Wildlife Program in memory of Trey Lindsey, who passed away in 2016 to a blood clot shortly after graduating the University of Tennessee at Martin Wildlife Program on his 24th birthday.

Clemens said Phillip’s story touched his heart.

“I love doing these things. I wouldn’t obviously travel from Houston, Texas which is my home if we didn’t enjoy doing this. This is a special cause, and they have been working real hard at making this a great event. To be here at the church and see this turnout, we are going to have some fun tonight,” said Roger Clemens.

Meals were provided at the event, along with a silent auction full of sports and movie memorabilia, vacation packages, and more.

Director of the scholarship fund, and father of Phillip Trey Lindsey, John Linsey says he is grateful for the huge turnout and is happy so many people came out to celebrate his son’s memory.

“That part is great. It’s very chaotic though. We do not have a committee. It is basically my wife and I as well as a few friends. From that standpoint it’s really overwhelming a lot of the time, but it’s worth it. Anything with my son’s name attached to it I want it done right, so this is pretty important to me,” said John Linsey.

This is the fourth event held for the Phillip Trey Lindsey Scholarship Fund.