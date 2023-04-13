Brenda Dianne Brooks Scott, age 69, resident of Williston, Tennessee and wife of Warren Scott, departed this life Thursday morning, April 13, 2023 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Brenda was born October 25, 1953 in Ripley, Tennessee, the daughter of Thomas “Tom” Brooks and the late Betty E. Hall Brooks. She was employed at Telerhythmics, LLC in administration before her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, camping, boating, skiing and cooking at family cookouts.

Mrs. Scott is survived by her husband, Warren Scott; her father, Tom Brooks; two sisters, Sharon Smith (Gene) and Teresa Howell (Chris); and twelve nieces and nephews, Scott Torian, Carl Rowan, Kristy Willis, Christopher Howell, Brooke Fitzpatrick, Tim Scott, Mark Scott, Aubrie Kobernus, Scott Rhodes, Clint McClure, Whitney Walter and Victoria Scott.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Hunter who died January 8, 2018.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Scott will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Bethany Cemetery with Tim Scott, Mrs. Scott’s nephew, officiating.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.