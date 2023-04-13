Crime Stoppers 04-12-23

Crime Stoppers needs your help again in identifying this thieving criminal. It seems all she does for a living is steal stuff. This low-down perp (you see in the picture), stole over $1,000 in merchandise from Academy Sports and she’s a suspect in several other crimes. She may think she looks cute in that Nike shirt, but she can’t wear that in jail.

If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.

