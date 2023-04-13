Dyer County Student Wins Congressional Art Competition

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A winner has been announced for the annual congressional art competition.

Congressman David Kustoff hosted a reception Thursday night to announce the winner.

The art reception was held at the West Tennessee Regional Art Center in Humboldt.

This annual competition is a nationwide effort by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize and encourage the artistic talent across the nation.

Dyer County High School Junior Loren Davis won this year’s competition for our district.

We spoke with her on how long she has been painting and what she plans to do with such talent.

“Honestly, ever since I was able to get into finger painting. Three yeas old and it just kind of continually progressed from there. I started getting really serious about it in middle school and here I am in high school trying to pursue it as a career,” said Loren Davis.

The winning artwork from each congressional district across the country will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, including Loren’s.

Loren will also have the opportunity to participate in the National Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C.