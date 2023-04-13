Groundbreaking set for Jackson’s new homeless shelter, senior center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Groundbreaking ceremonies have been set for two highly-anticipated projects in the City of Jackson.

Construction will soon begin on the city’s new Men’s Homeless Shelter, as well as the city’s first ever Senior Center.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Men’s Homeless Shelter will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. The shelter will be located on McCorry Street near downtown.

On Thursday, April 20, a groundbreaking ceremony for the Senior Center will be held at 1:30 p.m. It will be located next to the Tennis complex on Westwood Gardens Drive.

Both projects have been in the works for years, and a social media post from the City states they are excited to host both of these ceremonies.

