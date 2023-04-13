Groups lend a hand with storm cleanup in West TN counties

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Almost three weeks have passed since the deadly tornadoes that struck West Tennessee, and help is still pouring in as local residents are still recovering.















Love and Truth Church Adamsville has been hosting God’s Pit Crew, an organization that has been helping many who were affected by the devastating tornadoes and storms that took place on the weekend of March 31.

Now Samaritan’s Purse has joined in the cause and set up inside of Love and Truth Church Savannah.

“The pastors reached out to Samaritan’s Purse and said, ‘hey, we got some groups here. They’re doing a lot of great work. But we think we need more help.’ And so we were deployed over to, over in Covington, Tennessee with that storm,” said Todd Taylor, Manager of U.S. Disaster Relief for Samaritan’s Purse. “So this team is moving today from Covington over to Savannah to be able to work all of the McNairy, Hardin and Wayne Counties that have all been affected by this recent tornado.”

As teams are streaming into Savannah from Covington on Thursday, many in the community are still recovering from the heavy loss.

“Been able to ride through the area with some of the church members over the last few days to really get a good idea of the areas, we’ve not gone into Wayne County yet,” Taylor said. “I will be talking with emergency manager later today about Wayne. But we do understand that there is quite a bit of damage.”

North Maple Street, Daniels Lane, and Winding Ridge Drive in McNairy County were a few of the areas that damage could still be seen as some houses were completely destroyed.

Volunteers and teams could be seen throughout the area helping to sort through the damage.

“Right now we’re gonna be running about four teams. Three of those will have about 10 people each, and then we’ll have a heavy equipment team as well,” Taylor said.

The teams will be able to help tarp roofs, clean up and cut those trees, and move them out to the road. They will also be helping residents go into their homes that have been severely damaged and salvage belongings.

If you are needing storm assistance, you can call Samaritan’s Purse at Savannah Love and Truth at (731) 434-4065.

Click here for more information on Samaritan’s Purse, or here for info on God’s Pits Crew.

