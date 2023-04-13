Gummy vitamins could be solution for picky eaters

JACKSON, Tenn. — For some parents, it’s hard to get their children to eat certain foods, especially if they’re picky eaters.

But to make sure your child is getting all the nutrients they need, vitamins could possibly help them hit those important milestones.

Pill form vitamins may be hard to give to a child, but gummies are an easier — and to some, more yummy — way to digest those needed supplements.

Brenda Demers with SmartyPants Vitamins says one of the ways to get children to take their daily vitamins is by treating it like a morning or afternoon treat.

“In my household, my kids look forward to the mornings with their breakfast to take their vitamins, but I know in some cases, in some families, it’s actually kind of a nice treat, you said either right after dinner or before bed,” Demers said.

