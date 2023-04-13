Humboldt police: Woman killed after being hit by vehicle

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police say a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Humboldt.

Courtesy: Rochelle Bridges-Conway

Courtesy: Rochelle Bridges-Conway

Courtesy: Rochelle Bridges-Conway

Courtesy: Rochelle Bridges-Conway

Courtesy: Rochelle Bridges-Conway

Thursday afternoon, the Humboldt Police Department issued a news release on the death of 29-year-old LiJoyce Bridges.

According to the release, around 9:58 p.m. on Monday, April 10, officers were dispatched to Highway 45 Bypass, between Avondale and East End Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Bridges in the roadway on the overhead bridge that crosses over the railroad tracks and Dotson Avenue.

The release states the Deputy Coroner pronounced Bridges dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, Humboldt Police say it was determined that Bridges was standing in the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle, and then struck by a second vehicle.

Police say at this time it appears this was an unavoidable accident, however an investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.

We spoke with Bridges’ mother, Rochelle Bridges-Conway, who says LiJoyce loved her family and her dog.

A funeral service will be held for Bridges on Saturday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church in Trenton.

For more news in the Humboldt area, click here.