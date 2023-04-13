Isolated Showers Tonight/Friday, Storms Coming Saturday Night

Thursday Night Forecast Update

Thursday Night Forecast Update for April 13th:

Some light showers are coming up from the southeast tonight into Jackson. The rain is from one of the outer bands of the tropical like low pressure spinning in Mississippi. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. We will be mostly dry on Friday but storms will return Saturday night to West Tennessee. Find out the latest timing of the weekend storms and more on the severity of the storm event coming up here.

Saturday will start out very nice with highs near 80°. Storm chances will start around 9 PM crossing the Mississippi River and could bring some intense gusty winds through midnight before the storms weaken as they move east overnight. Area west of Madison county are under a slight (2/5) risk with areas east of Madison county under a marginal (1/5) risk. We will take a detailed look at the timing of Saturday night’s storm threat coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds increased into the afternoon on Thursday and some isolated shower activity returned. The showers are going to be pushed up from the south on the north side of a low pressure system overnight. . As the low pressure system moves to the north, shower coverage will linger overnight into the day on Friday, but don’t expect much. Highs on Thursday will reached the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light tonight and come out of the southeast. We are not expecting severe weather or strong storms from this weather system. Thursday night lows will dip down into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Showers will linger into the day on Friday on the back side of the low pressure system. The showers will most likely be tapering off across the Tennessee River into the afternoon/evening. We are not expecting a lot of rain or storms from this system. Highs on Friday will make it up to the low 70s and could be warmer if the sun returns into the afternoon. In general though, we are expecting mostly cloudy skies on Friday. The winds will come out of the southwest into the afternoon. Friday night lows will be warm and fall into the mid to upper 50s due to the increasing dew points from the south winds.

THE WEEKEND:

The next chance for storms in West Tennessee will return this weekend. There appears to be a cold front that will pass Saturday night that could usher in a round of storms. Confidence is growing in the timing and severity of the event across the Mid South. It looks to start around 9PM in West Tennessee and continue until 3AM. The strongest storms will be in the late evening hours along the Mississippi River. The storms will weaken overnight as they move to the east. Gusty winds will be the main threat as of now. We will keep an eye on the forecast as the week progresses but as of now, it does NOT look like a tornado outbreak or major event for us. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 70s to low 80s before the cold front passes.

Highs will reach the mid 60s on Sunday. We are expecting the rain and storm chances to clear out by Sunday morning. Saturday night lows will fall to the upper 40s or low 50s and mid 40s will return Sunday night. The winds will come out of the southwest on Saturday before shifting back to the northwest on Sunday behind the front. Expect plenty of clouds on Saturday with some sun returning by Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

Just like this week next week will start out very nice. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Monday and Tuesday. A few more clouds may return in the middle of the week. The rain should stay away for at least the first half of the week. The winds will come out of the west on Monday, out of the southwest on Tuesday and come from the south on Wednesday. Highs on Monday will be around 70°, mid 70s on Tuesday and upper 70s back on Wednesday. Monday night lows will fall to the low 50s and upper 50s will be back by Tuesday night.

FINAL THOUGHT:

March started out chilly but the humidity and warmer weather returned by the end of month leading to a regional tornado outbreak March 31st. The next chance for rain and storms will return this weekend, we have likely seen our last freeze of the Spring too. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13