Johnny Dodd Kicks Off Campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — Councilman Johnny Dodd kicked off his campaign in the hub city on Thursday, as he vies for your vote for re-election to the City Council.

Dodd says he wants to continue to make sure crime stays down and wants to see what can be done to bring more awareness to the Fentanyl problem in Jackson.

Dodd also says he would like to work towards more programs to involve our youth, since they are our future.

“I just want to continue working with the community as a whole. I think when we work together as a community, we’ll have a better community,” said Councilman Johnny Dodd.

Dodd says he has been on the council since 1999 and would like to continue to serve the people of Jackson and work towards making Jackson a better place.