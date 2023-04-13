Mr. Gregory Wayne Laster, age 56, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN, with the Apostle Lashondria Snipes officiating.

Greg was born on July 9, 1966 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was an avid truck driver. He loved driving and meeting new people. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was married to Cora Estes Laster. The Denver Broncos were his favorite football team. He loved spending time with his dogs Rocko, Precious, Cosmo, Alexis, and Kobe.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Cora Laster; one daughter, Taylor Nicole Laster; one God daughter, Ciera Bronson, and one step-daughter, Angelica Gunn; two stepsons, Travis Singleton and Pierre Gunn; one brother, Ronald F. Laster; one sister, Vashon Jenee Laster and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Phebia Jean Laster.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.