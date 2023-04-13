Services for Mr. Lonell “Lobo” Bond, age 80 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at the Macedonia Baptist Church. The interment will be on Monday, 10:30 A.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Bond, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Lonell-Bond/#!/Tr ibuteWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home (731) 427-7411.