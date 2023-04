Mugshots : Madison County : 4/12/23 – 4/13/23

Lashara Crawford Lashara Crawford: Violation of probation

Alexa Bocanegra Alexa Bocanegra: Driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol

Donald Stanfill Donald Stanfill: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Everett Jarrell Everett Jarrell: Violation of probation

James Wilbourn James Wilbourn: Violation of community corrections



Jeremy Brooks Jeremy Brooks: Violation of probation

Jurmone Bonds Jurmone Bonds: Vandalism, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

Kristopher Brown Kristopher Brown: Violation of community corrections

Lisa Yepez Lisa Yepez: Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), interfere with emergency call

Ontario Dinwiddie Ontario Dinwiddie: Failure to appear



Raheem Burt Raheem Burt: Vandalism

Timothy Gage Timothy Gage: Failure to appear, theft between $10,000 and $59,000

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/12/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/13/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.