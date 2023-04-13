Rodeo Kicks Off At UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — The 55th annual Spring College Rodeo kicked off at the University of Tennessee at Martin on Thursday.

The Ned McWherther Ag Pavilion in Martin was packed with excitement from the audience and riders alike.

You can see he event for yourself.

Performances will be held on Friday, April 14th, and Saturday, April 15th.

The rodeo will start at 7:30 both nights and tickets cost $15.

Children ages 5 and under receive free admission, but must sit in an adult’s lap.

You can also watch the performance from home.

Each session will be streamed online for $10 per night.