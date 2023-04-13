United Way’s hosts 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee held their 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon at the Jackson Fairgrounds with the largest turnout in the event’s history.

“So the past ten years, we’ve been having this event we started ten years ago at the University of Memphis at Lambuth, had maybe about thirty to forty tables and yes, this is the largest ever, we’re at 126 tables,” said Matt Marshall, President of United Way of West Tennessee.

There was a little more than 1,000 guests for this years event, with women from all over West Tennessee in attendance.

“I think this event is so incredibly important, because we get to honor the women, the impact that they make in our community every single day, it also supports the work of United Way and all that we do across the fifteen county area,” Marshall said.

This year’s keynote speaker was Meg Kinnard, an Associated Press reporter. Kinnard was diagnosed with stage 3C inflammatory cancer in 2021, and this luncheon gave her the opportunity to not only tell her story, but advocate for the importance of women’s health.

“It’s been a long journey, there have been a lot of struggles, but it’s something that I always felt is something I can get through,” Kinnard said. “And there have been a lot of pieces to it, but the big thing that I want to, and part of why I’m here today, is the importance of not staying on top of your health, but also advocating for yourself.”

The event continued with thank yous, music, and awards given out to those who’ve benefited so much to United Way.

United Way gained more than $63,000 from this year’s event. It will go into their service areas to unite and improve each person’s access to health, education, and financial stability.

