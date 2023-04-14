Code and paint event held at local college

JACKSON, Tenn. — An event that combines art and coding took place at a local college on Friday.

Everyone was invited to the Sphero Code and Paint event at Lane College.

At the event, those in attendance learned how to code a program to control Sphero robots and then used the robots to create their own art pieces.

The event was funded by a JAC grant. The grants are program funded by the Jackson City Council and the Jackson Arts Council.

JAC Grants are still open through April 28. You can learn more and apply here.

