Food giveaway hosted for McNairy County residents

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Help continues for a local community as many have been on the road to recovery.

McNairy County hosted their most recent food giveaway on Friday. With many affected in the storms that swept through recently, the lines of vehicles were in great numbers.

“100 people that lost their homes in the county, and to be able to give back to those individuals, you know is a good thing,” said McNairy County Mayor Larry Smith. “And that is what we are supposed to do, that what God tells us to do.”

And while many may have come out of a recent need, some had different reasons.

“I was affected with the ice storm and I wound up having to get rid of all my food,” said resident Mary Simmons. “So I am having to try to replenish and you know get a little. And in the meantime I’m trying to share with other people.”

Keeping the flow of generosity and gratitude were constant themes in this sea of people, as residents and volunteers wanted to share in the acts.

“I appreciate this food and the opportunity to help others,” resident Sharon Page said. “And rain or shine, we can go through the building, don’t have to get wet, I love that part too.”

“Just thankful for all the support we have had with the cleanup, and everything that all the county mayors and different groups, TDOT, and everyone else that’s really reached out and helped us get to the point we are at in the county. I’m appreciative of that,” Mayor Smith said.

Mayor Smith also wanted to thank Southwest Human Resource Agency for their help in the giveaways.

