Holladay hosting 65th Annual Old Time Bluegrass and Fiddlers’ Jamboree

HOLLADAY, Tenn. — An event that’s been held annually for over half a century returns to one local town.

The 65th Annual Old Time Bluegrass and Fiddlers’ Jamboree is kicking off in Holladay.

Along with bluegrass music and a bluegrass competition, the event also features a parade, barbecue, buck dancing and more.

Ahead of the main event on Saturday, there will also be dancing and local entertainment on Friday evening.

The celebration takes place at Holladay Elementary School, located at 148 Stokes Road.

