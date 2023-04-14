Jackson police investigating shooting at apartments

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has confirmed that a shooting is under investigation.

Camellia Trace

Camellia Trace 2

The shooting occurred at the Camellia Trace Apartments in north Jackson Friday evening, with callers first reaching out to us around 5:40 p.m.

Our crews on the scene were able to stay at the apartments until they were asked to leave by the proptery manager, but while there, saw several first responders and crime scene tape.

So far, the Jackson Police Department has only confirmed that an investigation is underway. There is no word on injuries, property damage or that exact time the call came into the department.

However, two medical helicopters landed near the north Jackson Post Office around the same time that first responders were at Camellia Trace. But whether the two incidences are connected is not confirmed.

