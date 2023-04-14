Locals showcase their work at Jackson Art Walk

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Art Walk is back in the Hub City.

Those in the downtown area were able to walk throughout downtown Jackson on Friday and shop for local art.

This month’s First Art Walk event was held with local artists popping up in participating businesses in Jackson’s newly designated Arts District.

We spoke with local artists on how they feel about the opportunity to showcase their work.

“It’s all cool. You get to see other people’s stuff. You get people looking at your stuff. People ask you questions. It’s just good to be out, ya know,” said Neveah Birdine, a local artist.

“Jackson really does have a great art market. It’s been bubbling bellow, but it’s about to explode and I’m really happy to be a part of it,” said Joshua Blankinship, a local artist.

The Art Walk will be held on the first Friday of every month through November.

The walk is hosted by the Jackson Arts Council. You can stay up-to-date with them and future events on Facebook.

