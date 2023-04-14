Man wanted out of Georgia located in West Tennessee

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The US Marshals Service says a man wanted in Georgia was located in West Tennessee.

Marshals say that Terrell Powell, 40, of Georgia was found at 5360 Liberty Road in Scotts Hill on Wednesday, thanks to the help of the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Powell was previously convicted in Lowndes County in Georgia for sexual exploitation of a minor, and was a registered on the Sex Offender Registry, Marshals say.

They say he crossed into Tennessee without updating the registration, violating federal law.

On April 10 he was indicted for failure to register.

“The U.S. Marshals Service has the authority under the Adam Walsh Act to bring federal charges against sex offenders who fail to register and cross state-lines,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

US Marshals say he surrendered without incident after law enforcement knocked on the door.

