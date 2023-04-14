Martin police respond to potential threat at local school

MARTIN, Tenn. — A student could be facing an assault charge after police respond to a potential threat.

According to the Martin Police Department, officers responded to Westview High School around 7:44 a.m. on Friday, regarding a student possibly threatening another student on a bus.

According to a news release, information received by Martin police involved the possibility of a weapon being present.

Police say the suspected student was immediately detained by SRO Cody Stewart, and a search for weapons was implemented throughout the school building, the bus, and the student’s personal items.

According to Martin Police, no weapon was located.

An investigation was initiated, which police say determined a weapon was not involved in the incident, and that it consisted of only verbal threats.

A release states as a result of the investigation, the accused student will be petitioned to the Weakley County Juvenile Court on the charge of simple assault. The release says the Weakley County School System will be handling potential administrative actions.

Martin Police say they will continue to respond and investigate any type of threats of violence anytime they receive information.

