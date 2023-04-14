Mugshots : Madison County : 4/13/23 – 4/14/23
Valerie Allewelt
Valerie Allewelt: Leaving the scene of an accident
Byron Miller
Byron Miller: Failure to appear
Jason Wright
Jason Wright: Failure to appear
Roneshia Trice
Roneshia Trice: Violation of probation
Rufus Irvin
Rufus Irvin: Failure to appear
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/13/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/14/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.