National Donate Life Month marked in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s a month-long event being held to encourage organ donor registration, and you can celebrate!

National Donate Life Month was established by Donate Life America and it’s partnering organizations in 2003.

Observed in April of each year, National Donate Life Month helps raise awareness about donations, encourages Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors, and honors those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.

A news conference was held at City Hall Friday morning.

“We had a lot of obstacles to tackle, and because of that, I encourage people to reach out to people anywhere, to understand their story and connect yourself with positive people who can keep you encouraged along the journey,” one speaker said.

More than 100,000 people are waiting for a life-saving transplant. You can help by learning about the different ways to be an active supporter of the donate life cause.

You can learn more about being an organ donor in the State of Tennessee here. You can also call toll free to 1-877-552-5050.

Find more local news here.