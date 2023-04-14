TN River Rendezvous to give insight to the past

SALTILLO, Tenn. — The third annual Tennessee River Rendezvous is being held on Saturday.

An opening ceremony honoring local World War II veterans with plaque presentation and a vintage WWII-era plane flyover will be at 9 a.m.

During this two day event, which began Friday, everyone can expect to experience what life was like in each of the represented times.

Periods and people represented include:

Native Americans

Mountain Men

The War of 1812

The American Revolutionary War

The American Civil War

World War I and World War II

Along with period encampments, spectators will be able to see many demonstrations and will get to participate in many hands-on activities.

“Well it’s important, y’know. If we don’t educate the true facts of history, like the old saying goes, it repeats itself,” said Mike Fields, the event organizer. “That’s our main focus here, is to educate and allow ’em to have fun, y’know, doin’ it.”

John Thomas Wayne, the grandson of John Wayne, will be doing meet-and-greets and signings.

The Tennessee River Rendezvous can be found at 215 Ashley Road Highway 69 in Saltillo.

Organizers with the event say that the back entrance is closed, so you will need to enter from the intersection at Ashley Road and Highway 69. If you type in the address above, Google Maps will try to take you through the back entrance.

There will also be arts and crafts, and food, like the Cowboy Chuck wagon cooking.

Admission to the event is free!

They would like to give special thanks to Kathy Smith for allowing them to use her property. They would also like to thank Ward Ruth and all of the sponsors and volunteers.

