Virtual session to be held on Fair Housing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Mayor Scott Conger presented a proclamation in honor of Fair Housing Month.

The mayor presented West Tennessee Legal Services with the proclamation on Friday in honor of the 55th anniversary since the passing of the Fair Housing Act.

West Tennessee Legal Services provides our community with Fair Housing information and education, plus, represents the community for eviction prevention.

The legal service is currently gearing up for a Virtual Fair Housing Conference to provide education and resources to our community.

“We’re going to be able to provide great information. Fair Housing information, provide you information about Fair Housing laws, and also be able to give you resources for local housing agencies in the community,” said Carita Cole, the Outreach Paralegal for West Tennessee Legal Services.

That virtual conference will be held on Thursday, April 20. It will be free and open to the public.

For more information on the Virtual Fair Housing Conference, click here.

Find more local news here.