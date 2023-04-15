April programs at the Jackson Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library offers fun for all ages.

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in February. Check out all the library has to offer.

This month’s activities for adults include:

ESL for Adults

Monday and Wednesday at 5:00 pm. April 17, 19, 24 & 26.This is through Madison County’s Adult Education program and offers learning English as a second language classes. These are free!

Air Fryer Class by UT Extension

April 20 at 12:00 pm. Come to the Board Room to join the UT Extension for an air frying class. Participants are invited to learn how and what to cook in an air fryer. This event is limited to 20 participants.

Computer Classes: Internet Basics

April 28 at 12:00 pm. Join us to learn the basics including: search engines, internet browsers, and websites..

Happy Little Accidents Painting Hour

April 19 at 4:00 pm. Follow along with the great Bob Ross and his series “Joy of Painting.” Needed supplies are provided. This event requires registration. Sign up by calling Shayne at (731) 425 8600.

BookTok Book Talks

April 25 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. This month’s book is Verify by Colleen Hoover.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace

April 21 at 3:30 pm. Come to the Library’s Makerspace and try your hand at making a board game. Participants will use parts of other board games and reskinning them to your interests, you can create something new and more fun than the original! Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on April 6 and 20. Join in for fun playing all sorts of board games. Game nights also include a session of D&D, call Shayne at (731) 425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov to register.

Tai Chi

Every Tuesday at 10:00 am on April 18 & 25 . Join others for this graceful form of exercise.

Stitching Hour

Every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. on April 11, 18, 25. Join others in knitting, crocheting, embroidering, tatting, and other textile skills.

Arts & Crafts (for Grownups)

Every Monday at 11:00 a.m. on April 17 & 24. Join in for arts and crafts while enjoying music or a podcast.

This month’s activities for teens include:

Brown Bag Book Club

Every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. on April 19 & 26. Tweens and teens can bring lunch and join in for a book club.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace

April 21 at 3:30 p.m. in the Library’s Makerspace. Participants can learn how to make their own board game. Using old game board pieces and reskinning for a new game. Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

K-POP Club

Every fourth Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on April 22. Come join others to listen to some of your favorite K-POP artists. Play games, snack, craft, or just hang out with other fans!

BookTok Book Talks

April 25 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Join in for a teen/adult book club. This month’s book is Verify by Colleen Hoover.

Teen Homework Help

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Get homework help! Come to the Teen Room for help with your homework needs.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on April 6 & 20. Join in for all sorts of board games. For D&D registration, please contact Shayne at (731) 425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov.

This month’s activities for children include:

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace (New)

April 21 at 3:30 p.m. in the Library’s Makerspace. Come create your own board game using old game pieces and more. Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Story Time

Every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in April. Join in for stories, songs, fun, and time spent with friends. (For babies and toddlers, but all ages are welcome) April 17-18: Nat’l Animal Crackers Day

April 17-18: Nat’l Animal Crackers Day

(Celebrate the day in honor of a favorite treat! Come enjoy some beloved circus animal cookies during story time.)

April 24-25: National Library Week

(Join the fun to learn about the library, play games, and make crafts.)

Family Book Club

Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on April 19 & 26. Families read the book at home. Come meet others in the Program Center to discuss, play, and make new friends. NOTE: This program is currently full, but staff are planning to add a second book club. Those interested can contact Ms. Jennifer in the Children’s department.

Celebrate National Library Week!

Saturday, April 29 from 10:30 am.-12 pm. Kids can come out to build with blocks and building toys. Spend time creating together in the Children’s Dept.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

Visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.