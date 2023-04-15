Chick-fil-A® Mobile Kitchen visits West TN towns

The Chick-fil-A ® Mobile Kitchen will continue making its way around Tennessee this month. The truck brings some of its favorite selections to areas that may not be near a physical restaurant.

The mobile unit will provide the same great food, but in a limited menu and offering the hospitality that its stores are known for.

The menu offered by the mobile kitchen includes: the Original Chick-fil-A Sandwich ®, Spicy Chick-fil-A Sandwich, Waffle Potato Fries ®, and Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

The last stops in Tennessee will include two West TN towns Brownville, and Dresden. The details of when and where to find the mobile kitchen can be found below.

WHERE: Brownsville, TN

Simmons Bank, 308 W. Main St. Brownsville, TN 38012

WHEN: Saturday, April 22, 2023

From 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm (While supplies last)

WHERE: Dresden, TN

Dollar Tree; 8718 TN-22, Dresden, TN 38225

WHEN: Friday, April 28, 2023

From 12:00 pm. – 6:00 pm. (While supplies last)

For more information on future mobile kitchen stops, visit facebook.com/cfametrocenterfoodtruck/.

