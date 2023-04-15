Pet of the Week: Charlee

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Charlee!

Meet Charlee! She is a small lady (weighing in just under 30 lbs.) but she has the biggest goofiest personality.

She has done well with all of the dogs in her foster home and is obsessed with her human foster siblings.











Charlee would love a family that will play with her in the yard and then cuddle up on the couch to watch a movie.

She is about 3 to 4-years-young, house trained, kennel trained, heartworm negative, fully vetted, spayed, and microchipped.

If you are looking for the perfect family pet, look no further!

Anyone interested in adopting Charlee or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.