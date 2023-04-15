Showers Back Saturday, Late Night Storms Likely

A large upper level low will pass just to the north of us later today and an associated and fast moving cold front to bring some showers and storms overnight to the area. A stray shower or weak storm could pop up in the afternoon but most of us will stay dry through at least 8 pm. Showers and storms become likely from 9 pm through ll pm with at least some potential to become severe. The further west you are the better chance of that happening. Returning to cooler, breezy, and drier weather for the second half of our weekend.

TODAY:

Starting off mostly clear and cool with temperatures in the lower 50’s. South winds around 6 mph. Clouds will start to work in during the afternoon with a couple of pop up showers or storms possible. Chance of rain in any location as high as around 30% odds in the afternoon and evening. We’ll climb to around 80 degrees by mid afternoon and the humidity will be cranking up as well for a little warmer day than yesterday.

TONIGHT:

Most of us will remain dry through today but a couple of pop up weak storms could develop by early to mid afternoon. The bulk of the showers and storms will approach the Mississippi river around the 8 pm hour. Most of the storms in west Tennessee will occur from 9 pm through 11 pm with rain heavy at times.

A couple of storms could become severe mainly in the western counties from 9 pm to 10 pm. Storms should be weakening as they continue further east but there will still be a small risk for storms to hold together enough for large hail and damaging winds so stay weather aware tonight. Clearing and cooler after midnight with winds becoming west around 17 mph and some higher gusts up to 35 mph. Lows by early morning Sunday around 47-49.

The strongest storms will be in the late evening hours along the Mississippi River. The storms will weaken overnight as they move to the east. Gusty winds will be the main threat as of now. We will keep an eye on the forecast as the week progresses but as of now, it does NOT look like a tornado outbreak or major event for us.

SUNDAY:

Highs will reach the mid 60s on Sunday. We are expecting the rain and storm chances to clear out by Sunday morning. A few showers could develop in the afternoon close to the Tennessee River but they will spread to the east quickly. The winds will come out of the south on Saturday before shifting back to the west on Sunday behind the front. It will be quite breezy, cooler, and drier on Sunday and winds will gust as high as 35 mph during the day under a mostly sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK:

Just like this week next week will start out very nice. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Monday and Tuesday. A few more clouds may return in the middle of the week. The rain should stay away for at least the first half of the week. The winds will come out of the west on Monday, out of the southwest on Tuesday and come from the south on Wednesday. Highs on Monday will be around 70°, mid 70s on Tuesday and upper 70s back on Wednesday. Highs will reach up to the lows 80s on Thursday. Monday night lows will fall to the low 50s and upper 50s will be back by Tuesday night. Clouds and shower chances will increase Thursday into Friday across the Mid South and we could see some storm activity next Friday. We will be keeping an eye on the forecast next week as we get closer to the following weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

March started out chilly but the humidity and warmer weather returned by the end of month leading to a regional tornado outbreak March 31st. The next chance for rain and storms will return this weekend, we have likely seen our last freeze of the Spring too. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.