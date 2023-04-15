Some Gusty Storms Tonight Between 9PM-2AM

Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Saturday Evening Forecast Update for April 14th:

A severe thunderstorm watch is out until 2am tonight for West Tennessee. Gusty winds will be the main threat. The storms will cross the Mississippi River around 9pm and slowly weaken tonight as they move to the east. Be prepared for some gusty winds if you are west of Jackson. The storms will probably not remain severe east of Jackson.

REST OF THE WEEKEND:

The next chance for storms in West Tennessee will return this weekend. There appears to be a cold front that will pass Saturday night that will usher in a round of storms. The storms look to start around 9PM in West Tennessee and continue until 2AM.

The strongest storms will be in the late evening hours along the Mississippi River. The storms will weaken overnight as they move to the east. Gusty winds will be the main threat as of now. We will keep an eye on the forecast as the week progresses but as of now, it does NOT look like a tornado outbreak or major event for us. Highs on Saturday reached the upper 70s to low 80s before the cold front passes tonight.

Highs will reach the mid 60s on Sunday. We are expecting the rain and storm chances to clear out by Sunday morning. A few showers could develop in the afternoon close to the Tennessee River but they will spread to the east quickly. Saturday night lows will fall to the upper 40s or low 50s and mid 40s will return Sunday night. The winds will come out of the south on Saturday before shifting back to the west on Sunday behind the front. Expect plenty of clouds on Saturday with some sun returning by Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

Just like this week next week will start out very nice. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Monday and Tuesday. A few more clouds may return in the middle of the week. The rain should stay away for at least the first half of the week. The winds will come out of the west on Monday, out of the southwest on Tuesday and come from the south on Wednesday. Highs on Monday will be around 70°, mid 70s on Tuesday and upper 70s back on Wednesday. Highs will reach up to the lows 80s on Thursday. Monday night lows will fall to the low 50s and upper 50s will be back by Tuesday night. Clouds and shower chances will increase Thursday into Friday across the Mid South and we could see some storm activity next Friday. We will be keeping an eye on the forecast next week as we get closer to the following weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

March started out chilly but the humidity and warmer weather returned by the end of month leading to a regional tornado outbreak March 31st. The next chance for rain and storms will return this weekend, we have likely seen our last freeze of the Spring too. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

