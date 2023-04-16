Car show raises money for a good cause

JACKSON, TENN. —Buckle up your seatbelt because we’re taking a ride to the car show.

A first annual car show fundraiser took place at the East Madison County Community Center. The center supports seniors and children in the area.

There was a large turnout with different cars like antiques, classic cars, and many many more. Trophies were given out to participants who were in the show.

It was free admission to the show and $25, if you wanted your car to be included.

The show brought in many attendees from 10 am to 3 pm that came out to raise money for such a great cause.

