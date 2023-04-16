Mayor Candidates Respond: Budget Priorities

Ahead of the City of Jackson Municipal Election, we sat down with five of the mayoral candidates for their responses on a series of topics.

Each candidate was asked the same questions and given equal time to respond. See the video above to hear the responses from each of the candidates, and stay with us as we present additional topics each day throughout the week.

Note: A sixth candidate was unavailable to be interviewed.

Click here to view our Election 2023 page, where you can find who’s on the ballot, interviews with mayoral candidates and more.