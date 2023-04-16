One tournament draws players from all around the U.S.

The Hub City’s Bring on Spring Pickleball Tournament was held here in Jackson by the Hub City Picklers.

One hundred ninety people signed up. They do tournaments like this twice a year, but would like to do more once they get more court space.

They run leagues three times a year and they had people from six states at this event like Alabama, Mississippi, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

Brian Jones and his wife traveled to Jackson from Huntingdon to play in the pickleball tournament. He started in January, so he’s fairly new to the game. After playing this weekend, he says he’s been enjoying the competition and comradery.

“I played sports all my life. She’s played sports all her life. This is one we can play together and enjoy time together as a couple, as husband and wife and being out here together. It’s a good opportunity for us to be together, to meet new people, to meet new couples and make new friends,” Jones said.

The tournament lasted from 8 am to 5 pm at Conger Park.

