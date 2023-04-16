Teams of all ages compete in spring tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. —Today, was the last day of the weekend long April Powers Baseball Tournament.

The tournament was held at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex. This tournament brought in over a 100 teams of all ages to the Sportsplex, with many saying this is like the kick off to travel ball season.







Many players play in the fall, spring, and summer. And tournaments like today, are the start of summer tournaments.

“You’re going to get to spend a lot of time with your kids and family, and next week we’re in Nashville. Then the weekend after that, we’re back in Oxford, so I mean you travel around a lot of the time and meet a lot of different people and just kids being outside playing a game that they love to play,” said Brian Haskins, parent of player.

There were teams from Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi and several Tennessee cities.

For more local news, click here.