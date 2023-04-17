2 arrested after morning shooting in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two suspects are in custody after a shooting in east Jackson.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, our crew arrived to the area of East Chester Street and Hillcrest Circle Drive after receiving tips of a heavy law enforcement presence.

Several Jackson Police Department vehicles and unmarked vehicles were at the the scene, where our crew observed evidence markers in the parking lot of the Circle Food Mart gas station at 1625 East Chester.

At a residence across the street from the convenient store, our crews observed a Jackson police officer questioning people in the driveway of the home.

According to JPD, two suspects were taken into custody following the shooting and no injuries have been reported.

The identity of those suspects have not been confirmed at this time. Stay with us on-air and online as we will provide an update if any additional information becomes available.

