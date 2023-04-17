2 injured in Saturday night shooting on North Highland

JACKSON, Tenn. — A shooting on Saturday night is under investigation by the Jackson Police Department.

2 injured in Saturday night shooting on North Highland (1)

2 injured in Saturday night shooting on North Highland (2)

2 injured in Saturday night shooting on North Highland (3)

2 injured in Saturday night shooting on North Highland (4)

2 injured in Saturday night shooting on North Highland (5)

According to a news release from the department, their officers responded to a call of shots fired around 11:07 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Highland Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds, both of which went to a local hospital.

The Jackson Police Department says that they are not searching for any suspects at this time, and add that it appears to be an isolated incident.

If you know of any information regarding the shooting, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

Just a few hours prior, around 8 p.m., shots were also fired in the James Street area of east Jackson.

Our crews arrived to find police searching the area and speaking to bystanders.

We have reached out to the Jackson Police Department regarding this shooting as well, but have not received a statement.

Monday, a shooting occurred in the area of East Chester Street and Hillcrest Circle Drive. Read more about it here.

And Friday, video showed the shooting of two people at apartments in north Jackson. Read more about it here.

Find updates on local crime here.