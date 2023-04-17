9th annual Captain’s Challenge exceeds goal

MARTIN, Tenn. — The ninth annual Captain’s Challenge at a local university has exceeded its donor goal.

According to a news release, the University of Tennessee at Martin was able to raise more than $440,000 back on April 5.

The donor goal was 1,600, and resulted in 1,643 gifts.

“Captain’s Challenge continues to see an upward trajectory with alumni, faculty, staff, student

and community engagement,” said Matt Borden, UT Martin associate director of Annual Giving. “This

momentum is key heading into next year, as we look to celebrate a decade of Captain’s Challenge

success.”

