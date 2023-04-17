Are you doing your part to keep workers safe on the highway?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If you have ever driven down Tennessee’s highways, you have more than likely passed someone working to make sure your drive is as smooth as can be.

But did you make sure you drove by as carefully as you could to keep them safe?

If not, then this week has a message you need to hear, see or listen to. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is joining the nationwide effort to ask motorists, once again, to “Work with Us.”

National Work Zone Awareness Week will continue until April 21, but don’t let is slip your mind year-round. Being careless in and out of work zones can be deadly.

“Last fall I had one of my hardest days when I got the call that a member of our TDOT family – a dedicated bridge inspector – was hit and killed while serving our citizens,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “So this is very personal for me and the infrastructure community. Hundreds of our employees and contractors are working on our highways across the state each day. We ask drivers to pay attention to signs, observe the hands-free law, reduce their speed, and move over when workers are present.”

TDOT reports that 23 people died in work zone crashes, not to mention the deaths that have occurred before that.

SEE ALSO: TDOT: Driver crashes into Middle Tennessee work zone

In 2016, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reported the death of TDOT worker James “Pee Wee” Hopkins, who was killed when struck by a vehicle while flagging traffic near Alamo.

SEE ALSO: 2 TDOT contractors killed, trooper injured in Shelby Co. crash

At the time of that article, 111 TDOT workers had lost their lives while working on Tennessee roadways since 1948. In 2022, the number of those killed while working to serve you and all Tennesseans went up to 112.

That is why TDOT is reiterating the message of “Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down” with signs across the state. And this Wednesday, you can show your support with “wear orange day.”

But don’t stop there. Follow @myTDOT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to find more information, support their campaign, and help spread awareness.

They are sharing graphics like the ones below that you can share to do your part.

Graphic shared on Facebook by the Tennessee Department of Transportation

Graphic shared on Facebook by the Tennessee Department of Transportation

Graphic shared on Facebook by the Tennessee Department of Transportation

And most importantly, lead by example and slow down in work zones in West Tennessee and across the country.

You can find more news from across the state here.