Ayers Foundation reports record number of FAFSA champions
PARSONS, Tenn. — The Ayers Foundation Trust says there was a record number of FAFSA champions.
According to a news release, 16 schools earned the title of FAFSA Champion 2022-2023 academic year:
- Big Sandy School
- Camden Central High School
- Claiborne County High School
- Cumberland Gap High School
- Frank Hughes High School
- Hardin County High School
- Haywood County High School
- Lawrence County High School
- Lewis County High School
- Lexington High School
- Perry County High School
- Riverside High School
- Scotts Hill High School
- Unicoi County High School
- Union County High School
- Wayne County High School
“The FAFSA Champion designations drive home the impact our scholars program has on the students we serve. Whether it’s establishing a study routine, preparing for a test, or completing the FAFSA, our counselors are focus-driven on helping students succeed. We are proud of the accomplishments of our Ayers Scholars,” said Dr. Burton Williams, Ayers Foundation Trust CEO.
