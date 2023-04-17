Ayers Foundation reports record number of FAFSA champions

PARSONS, Tenn. — The Ayers Foundation Trust says there was a record number of FAFSA champions.

According to a news release, 16 schools earned the title of FAFSA Champion 2022-2023 academic year:

Big Sandy School

Camden Central High School

Claiborne County High School

Cumberland Gap High School

Frank Hughes High School

Hardin County High School

Haywood County High School

Lawrence County High School

Lewis County High School

Lexington High School

Perry County High School

Riverside High School

Scotts Hill High School

Unicoi County High School

Union County High School

Wayne County High School

“The FAFSA Champion designations drive home the impact our scholars program has on the students we serve. Whether it’s establishing a study routine, preparing for a test, or completing the FAFSA, our counselors are focus-driven on helping students succeed. We are proud of the accomplishments of our Ayers Scholars,” said Dr. Burton Williams, Ayers Foundation Trust CEO.

