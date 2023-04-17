City announces 2023 resurfacing street plan

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’ve driven along some roads here in Jackson, you might’ve noticed a pothole or a possible repavement.

Every year, streets are repaved in the City of Jackson, and Mayor Scott Conger has announced the 2023 resurfacing street plan.

“So they do a PACER analysis,” he said. “They do on the consistency of what asphalt was used, how it’s split down, the thickness of it, the travel on it, the number of cars. There’s a lot of different factors that goes into it, and they score it from 10 to one, and one being in the most need and 10 being freshly paved.”

The city’s goal is to get all of the streets with the lowest score done in a three year timeline, then they look at high traffic areas based on the dollars they have and propose the streets to Jackson Energy Authority.

“So if you look at some of the streets, they’re much larger. You look at Carriage House, some of that area is four lanes and a turning lane. So five lanes going down through there. So that’s a large chunk of dollars for Carriage House Drive. I think it’s estimated for half a million dollars, and so the larger streets always take more money than the smaller streets do,” Conger said.

The city is going to bid this week, and once contractors sign in June, they’ll start the process of the repavement.

“We’ll put out public notifications when streets close, when they can expect lane closures, and things like that. Some of the streets are kind of long, but some of the shorter streets, they can get them milled and repaved within a couple of days. We want to minimize the impact we’ll have on residents,” Conger said.

The city has already resurfaced 180 city streets in the past three years. Conger hopes that the resurfacing will be done in November, but if not, the repavement will carry on into the spring.

“It’s a heavy lift to repave the city streets that needs to be repaved, and this is just this year. And if the streets aren’t on the list this year, and it’s not in a good condition, we know. We’re going to get to it. We had quite a few city streets that were at those one and two levels. So it’s going to take quite a while, a couple of years for us to get all of those,” Conger said.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.