Disaster center to open Tuesday in McNairy County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Disaster Recovery Center is opening in a local county, according to FEMA.

FEMA says the center will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. in the The Latta Theater at 205 West Court Avenue in Selmer.

It will be available to those affected by the storms and tornadoes and want to update their existing FEMA applications or learn about state and community programs and other available assistance, FEMA says.

