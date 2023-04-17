Janice “Sue” Wyatt Mason, age 79, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Alford Leon Mason, departed this life Friday morning, April 14, 2023 at her home.

Janice was born June 13, 1943 in Benton, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joe Ed Wyatt and Vernell Darnell Wyatt. She was married February 9, 1962 to Alford Mason and was employed at Kroger as a floral designer and in the deli before her retirement. Janice enjoyed crocheting, working in her yard and floral designing.

Mrs. Mason is survived by her husband of 61 years, Alford Mason; two daughters, Lisa Manning and Michelle Turner (Niel); her son, Gerald Mason; two sisters, Pam Lane and Cheryl Bennett; three grandchildren, Blake Manning, Dalton Mason and Leslie Turner; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Wyatt.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Mason will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64 with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. A visitation for Mrs. Mason will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

