Legislation would allow fireworks in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Commission held their monthly meeting Monday evening.

The commission asked the Tennessee General Assembly to repeal chapter 479 of the Private Acts of 1949, which would make fireworks legal in Madison County.

The resolution was passed and will now be passed to the Tennessee legislature.

Mayor AJ Massey introduced Tim Gilmer to talk about safety and security in Jackson-Madison County Schools.

He spoke on the number of SROs, Maxxguard officers, and metal detectors in schools and certain apps to help parents track their children

“All departments operations,” said Tim Gilmer, the Chief Support Services Officer for the Jackson-Madison County School System. “We all get together and work to help and to make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep all stake holders as safe as possible.”

The county commission will meet again next month.

