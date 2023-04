Mugshots : Madison County : 4/14/23 – 4/17/23

Derrick Lax Derrick Lax: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

Agedrianna Morgan Agedrianna Morgan: Schedule VI drug violations, prostitution

Anthony Rutkowski Anthony Rutkowski: Patronizing prostitution

Brittany Holman Brittany Holman: Schedule I drug violations, prostitution

Clifton Woods Clifton Woods: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Don Rodgers Don Rodgers: Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections Don Rodgers: Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections

Juan Cano Juan Cano: Driving under the influence, open container law

Maxwell McFarland Maxwell McFarland: Violation of community corrections

Tamara Weathers Tamara Weathers: Violation of probation

Thomas Latch Thomas Latch: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/14/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/17/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.