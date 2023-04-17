Union University to host luncheon on April 27

JACKSON, Tenn. — An official from Coca-Cola Consolidated is set to host an upcoming luncheon in Jackson.

According to Union University, their McAfee School of Business will be hosting Frank Harrison, who has been serving as the chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Consolidated since 1996, at the annual Faith in the Marketplace luncheon.

The luncheon, set for April 27, will give students the chance to be around successful business leaders.

The event is open to the public. You can get tickets here.

