Wanted man arrested after shots fired at woman’s vehicle

MARTIN, Tenn. — A Martin man is behind bars after multiple shots were fired at a woman’s vehicle.

According to the Martin Police Department, officers spoke with a woman on Monday, April 10, in regards to an incident that occurred earlier that morning.

The woman stated as she was traveling near the intersection of Old Fulton Road and Lakeview Circle, an unknown suspect fired three shots from a handgun towards her vehicle.

Police confirm no one was injured during the incident.

A release states that investigators later discovered probable cause that 25-year-old Nicholas Williams was responsible for the shooting. Investigators also discovered that Williams had two active arrest warrants from Gibson County for unrelated offenses.

Around 1:34 p.m. on April 12, a search warrant was executed at Williams’ home at 42 Lakeview Circle in Martin. He was located inside the home and taken into custody without incident.

According to the release, a search of the residence revealed a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, and a Ruger .22 caliber rifle with the buttstock sawed off, series numbers altered and the barrel shortened. The release says several rounds of ammunition was also discovered.

Williams, who the release states has previously been convicted of domestic assault, is forbidden by law to possess a firearm.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault, simple possession, prohibited weapons, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon.

Williams is set to be arraigned in Weakley County General Sessions court on Monday, April 17. According to records available online, he remains in custody at the Weakley County Jail.

