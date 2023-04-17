West Tennessee man completes 100-mile run for charity

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man takes on a big challenge for a great cause.

On Saturday and Sunday, runner Randy Brown ran from the Crockett County Carl Perkins Child Abuse Prevention Center in Alamo to Beale Street in Memphis.

The run was 100 miles and takes over 20 hours to complete.

All of the money raised from this charity run went to the Carl Perkins Child Abuse Prevention Center in Crockett County. The mission of the Center is to provide support to families in preventing and dealing with child abuse in West Tennessee, and to help both parents and children meet the needs of preserving and improving the quality of family life.

Brown says that his love for running and wanting to help bring awareness to child abuse, as well as help raise money for the Center is what inspired him to start this charity run.

According to Brown, the hardest part about this year’s run was having to deal with the storms. He said this was the most difficult out of all three years of doing this charity run.

“There were heavy storms, heavy rain, which included lighting,” Brown said. “We took cover and took shelter and waited the storms out, and then continued on once the storms passed by. We had some new challenges this year that we hadn’t faced in the first two years.”

He says his most rewarding part was seeing the face of the Director of the Crockett County Center, Bethany Kirby-Outlaw, along with others who represent the center, and members of the community there at Beale Street to see the end of the run.

“To see the joy and excitement in her eyes of us completing this just reassures me that we are doing it for a good cause, and the money and donations will be well-used,” said Brown.

Brown expresses that when people see him running these long distances and ask why, his response is to help make a difference.

Brown has been doing this charity run for three years now. The first two years he did the run for the Carl Perkins Child Abuse Prevention Center in Chester County.

$14,000 was raised for this year’s charity run.

