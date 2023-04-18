$25k in scholarships go to high school seniors

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Leaders Education Foundation awarded several scholarships during their fourth annual meeting Tuesday night.

The foundation works to make lives better for students and teachers by awarding scholarships and teacher grants, as well as by supporting educational programs throughout West Tennessee.

They celebrated their accomplishments of 2022 by awarding scholarships of varying amounts to high school seniors planning to attend a college or university.

The scholarships totaled $25,000. Hannah Pankey shared how it feels to receive such a scholarship.

“It feels awesome. I am so grateful to God. I’ve been praying for this moment for years, and I’m grateful that God is pouring out blessings. And I’m also grateful to the Leaders Foundation,” Pankey said.

Pankey said that she plans to attend the University of Memphis to become a civil rights attorney.

Leaders Education Foundation received 164 applications from across West Tennessee for the scholarships.

If you have an upcoming senior that would like to apply for the next scholarships available, they can check it out here.

